President directs for security of candidates, public during electioneering

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday while expressing his grief over death of Ikramullah Gandapur, a candidate in DIKhan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, voiced his concerns over increasing incidents of violence during the ongoing polls canvassing.

The president directed the concerned authorities to ensure protection of all the aspiring candidates, every inhabitant of the country and their properties, so that the general election could be held in a peaceful atmosphere, a press release said.

The president observed that it was the primary duty of the caretaker government and other concerned national institutions to ensure holding of a free, fair and transparent political process by removing all the hurdles, so that the country could be saved from the bitter experiences of the past.

The president also noted with concern that the increasing trend of intolerance during the electioneering was very painful which could further impact the political process.

He also expressed his grief over another attack targeting Akram Khan Durrani in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president prayed for the soul of late Ikramullah Gandapur and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.