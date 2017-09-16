President congratulates nation on hosting of Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday felicitated the nation on the successful hosting of
Independence Cup, won by Pakistan cricket team with 2-1.
The president also congratulated the triumphant national
cricket team.
He noted that prospects for holding of international
cricket events have been paved with the success of
Independence cup under the auspices of Pakistan Cricket Board.
The president also thanked the World XI for its
cooperation, said a press release.
The event also proved that Pakistani nation was peaceful
and loved the game of cricket, he added.
