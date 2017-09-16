President congratulates nation on hosting of Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday felicitated the nation on the successful hosting of

Independence Cup, won by Pakistan cricket team with 2-1.

The president also congratulated the triumphant national

cricket team.

He noted that prospects for holding of international

cricket events have been paved with the success of

Independence cup under the auspices of Pakistan Cricket Board.

The president also thanked the World XI for its

cooperation, said a press release.

The event also proved that Pakistani nation was peaceful

and loved the game of cricket, he added.