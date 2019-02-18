President confers Pakistan’s highest civil award on Saudi Crown Prince

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award “Nishan-e-Pakistan” on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a simple but impressive ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The investiture ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, three Services Chiefs, Chairman Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee, members of the Saudi delegation and senior civil and military officials.

The country’s highest civil award was conferred on the Saudi Crown Prince in recognition of his efforts and contributions towards enhancing the bilateral brotherly and traditional ties between the two countries.

Earlier upon arrival at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Arif Alvi warmly received Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince, along with Prime Minister Imran Khan, reached Aiwan-e-Sadr, riding in traditional horse-drawn carriage, escorted by the President’s Guards.

The President received the visiting dignitary at the entrance of Aiwan-e-Sadr along with Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other high civil and military officials.

Traditionally attired troupes, belonging to different parts of the country, presented dances to welcome the Saudi delegation on both sides of the avenue.