President confers NI (M) upon Sri Lankan Armed Forces’ Chief of Defence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lankan Armed Forces Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne in a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) and senior officers were also present in the ceremony, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

Later, Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne also called on President Dr Arif Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, the president emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka which had stood the test of time.

He added that bilateral relations between the two countries had always been marked by mutual respect, understanding and close cooperation.

The president underscored that Pakistan considered Sri Lanka an important regional country, contributing significantly towards regional and global peace.

He stated that cooperation in the field of defence was an important aspect of Pak-Sri Lanka multi-faceted relationship.

The president highlighted that Pakistan had been a partner of Sri Lankan Armed Forces for enhancing their capacity by providing large number of vacancies in its institutions.

He appreciated Sri Lankan Navy’s participation in AMAN-2019 with assets and observers.

The president underlined that future connectivity of Gwadar, Karachi, Colombo and Hambantota ports would ensure enhanced regional connectivity and unprecedented economic activities.

He said Pakistan was home to the Buddhist Civilization and heritage, and the government had taken a number of initiatives to promote cultural and tourism cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne thanked the president and the Government of Pakistan on being awarded with NI (M) and hoped that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would further grow in future.