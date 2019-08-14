President confers 116 Pakistan civil awards on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the conferment of Pakistan Civil Award on 116 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals on Independence Day in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2020, according to a press release issued here by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The president approved conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Song Tao and Zhong Shan of China, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE and Sheila Jackson Lee of USA in recognition of their services to Pakistan.

As a recognition of his gallantry, the president approved conferment of Hilal-i-Shuja’at award on Dr. Abdul Qudous Saikh Shaheed from Sindh.

Five persons have been conferred Hilal-i-Imtiaz including Zhao Baige of China (Services to Pakistan), Khaliq Dad Khan (Electronics), Maj.(R) Azam Suleman Khan(Public Service/National Security) and Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali (Public Service).