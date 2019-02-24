KARACHI, Feb 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday visited the residence of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and expressed his condolence over the death of her mother.
Accompanied by the First Lady, the President offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.
President condoles with Senate Deputy Chairman
