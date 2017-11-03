President condoles over demise of Quaid-e-Azam’s daughter

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia.

In his message to Nusli Wadia, the son of late Dina Wadia and the family, the president said the whole nation felt their distress and shared their grief.

He said being Jinnah’s daughter, Dina Wadia would be remembered and respected forever. She also reminded us of the strong personality of Jinnah, who dedicated whole of his life for creation of Pakistan.

President Mamnoon said late Dina Wadia’s visit to Pakistan and her visit to Quaid’s mausoleum were the memorable instances.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

