President condoles demise of Senator Mushahid Hussain’s father

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday telephoned Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and extended heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of his father Col. (R) Amjad Hussain Syed.

He prayed for salvation of the departed soul and for family of the deceased to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The President said that the late Col. (R) Amjad Hussain Syed had rendered valuable services during the Pakistan Movement for which the nation kept him in high regard.

He stated that the services of the deceased for the progress and development of the country would be remembered forever.