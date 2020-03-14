President condoles death of Dr Mubashir Hasan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday expressed his condolence on the death of Dr Mubashir Hasan, founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On his twitter account, the president cherished his memories and admired late Hasan as ‘a nationalist, committed and honest politician’. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

“I condole the death of Dr Mubashir Hasan, a founder leader of PPP.

A nationalist, committed & honest politician. I met him many times, and was his admirer. I remember reading his books, particularly ‘The Mirage of Power’. A great man indeed,” the president tweeted.