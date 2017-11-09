President condemns Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta in which Assistant Inspector General Police Hamid Shakeel and other police officials embraced martyrdom.

The President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured.

The President paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.

He underscored that the whole nation was united in the war against terrorism, which would continue till elimination of the last terrorist from the country’s soil.