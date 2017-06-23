President condemns Parachinar, Karachi terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

strongly condemned the incidents of terrorism in Parachinar

and Karachi on Friday, which caused loss of lives.

He directed the local administrations of Karachi and

Parachinar to extend all possible help to the injured and

other affected people.

The president said that the police personnel in Karachi,

who embraced martyrdom while performing their duties, would be

remembered by the nation forever.

He directed the security institutions to ensure the

protection of life and property of the masses.

The president reiterated that terrorism and extremism

would be completely eliminated from the country and law and

order would be fully restored.