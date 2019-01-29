President condemns Loralai terrorist attack; says perpetrators must be punished

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Loralai, saying, the perpetrators must be punished.The President in a tweet posted on his twitter handle said, “May the souls of the Shaheeds live in eternal peace and may Allah give strength to their families to bear this loss.”

“Pakistan has fought terrorism well and InshaAllah we will succeed,” he added.