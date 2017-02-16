President condemns attack on shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.

The President in a message conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and commiserated with them.

He said, “Terrorists and their patrons should stop playing with human lives.”

The President said the operation against terrorists would continue across the country and the protection of life and property of people would be ensured.

He said the innocent people would not be left alone and every drop of the martyrs’ blood would be accounted for.

The President directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of every possible assistance to all those injured and affected by the attack.