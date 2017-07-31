President concerned over increasing cases of tuberculosis in country

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of cases

of tuberculosis in Pakistan and called for sustained and

concerted efforts to eradicate such fatal diseases from the

country.

The president said this while talking to CEO Indus

Health Network Dr. Abdul Bari who called on him at the Aiwan-

e-Sadr here.

Dr. Bari apprised the president that Pakistan was ranked

fifth in the world in terms of number of TB patients.

He said that there were around 300,000 patients of

tuberculosis in Pakistan and 10,000 new TB cases were being

reported every year.

He informed the president that his organization was

going to launch Zero TB Campaign during current month from

Karachi.

President Mamnoon underlined that in a developing

country like Pakistan, apart from government, social sector

has to play a major role in the provision of state of the art

healthcare facilities to the masses.

He added that organisations like Indus Health Network

were rendering commendable services in this regard. He also

assured Dr. Abdul Bari of his continuous support and

patronage.

The president called for partnership and collaboration

between government, international organizations, non-

governmental organizations, community based organizations and

all other stakeholders to join hands in the fight against

fatal diseases like tuberculosis.

He also expressed the confidence that with our renewed

commitment and collective efforts, TB would cease to be a

major public health hazard in near future.