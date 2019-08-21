President chairs meeting of COMSATS varsity’s senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the senate of COMSATS University here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and gave approval to various agenda items with the direction of speedy implementation.

Highlighting the importance of rules of business and statute for smooth functioning of the university, the President advised the university senate to hold regular meetings as per statutory requirement.

The President called the need for more efficiency and effectiveness in disposal of official business of the university.