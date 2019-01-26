President chairs high level meeting

KARACHI, Jan 26(APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday chaired a high level meeting here at the Governor House, which discussed in detail the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the mega city.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI’s parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The meeting also discussed measures for the rehabilitation of the affected people. It was decided to present a comprehensive report to Prime Minister in this regard.