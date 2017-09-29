President calls for strong ties with Bahrain in security, intelligence-sharing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday called for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and intelligence-sharing with Bahrain.

The President stated this while talking to Chairman Shura Council (Upper House) Kingdom of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh who along with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President welcomed Bahraini investment particularly in energy and infrastructure development sectors, where Pakistan offered an attractive

investment regime.

He thanked the Bahraini delegation for appreciating the role of the Pakistanis diaspora in the development and progress of Bahrain and hoped that Pakistanis in Bahrain would continue to perform their positive and useful part in future as well.

The President also offered cooperation for the students and officials of Bahrain in different fields of life.

Expressing pleasure on the exchange of high-level delegations, the President called for further enhancing these contacts so that joint ventures could be initiated in commercial and industrial sectors between the two

countries.

He also expressed good wishes for the people, government and the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

The President stated that Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani was committed to promote Pakistan’s relations with the International Community especially with the Islamic World, which he said was commendable.

Chairman Shura Council (Upper House) Kingdom of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh conveyed best wishes to the President on behalf of the King and Crown Prince of Bahrain.

He said both countries enjoyed close brotherly relations, adding that the Nursing University was a special gift for Pakistan from Bahrain.

He also expressed the desire to benefit from China Pakistan Economic Corridor and underlined that Pakistan was an important country not only for Bahrain but for the whole Muslim Ummah.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah were also present on the occasion.