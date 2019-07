ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday underscored the need for convening the meeting of a Joint Commission with Belgium to intensify dialogue for strengthening cooperation in economy, trade and tourism.

Talking to the outgoing ambassador of Belgium Frederic Verheyden who paid a farewell call on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said Pakistan attached high value to its relations with Belgium, both bilaterally and within the context of the European Union.