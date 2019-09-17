President baseball federation meets federal secretary IPC

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met Secretary of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Akbar Hussain Durrani in his office in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to the further development of baseball in the country.

Syed Fakhar accompanied by Tahir Mahmood Secretary Finance, PFBB presented the Secretary IPC the performance report of Pakistan senior and juniors regarding their participation in the International Baseball Tournaments played during the current year.

Pakistan won silver medal in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup played in Sri Lanka while Pakistan took 6th position in the 10th U-15 Asian Baseball Championship which was played in China.

The Secretary IPC praised the performance of Pak teams in international meets abroad and congratulated Fakhr Shah on Pakistan’s outstanding performance.