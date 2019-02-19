LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):President, Pakistan Federation Baseball,Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has been elected as Member at Large Baseball Federation of Asia.His election took place recently during the General Congress
of Baseball Federation of Asia in Chinese Teipai, said secretary, PFBB here on Tuesday.
Pakistan Federation Baseball always played an important role in the development and promotion of game in the country and West Asian region.
President baseball federation elected member Asia baseball federation
