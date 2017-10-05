ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Thursday conferred award of Hilal-i-Pakistan on the outgoing
Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong here at a special investiture ceremony in recognition of his “meritorious services” to further strengthen Pakistan-China ties.
The President was talking to outgoing Ambassador of
China Sun Weidong and his wife Madame Bao Jiqing who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President said Ambassador Sun Weidong worked
tirelessly to further enhance Pakistan-China relations and
said his services will always be remembered.
He said Pakistan and China have witnessed historic
expansion and depth in their bilateral relations, specially
over the past four years, and hoped this warmth would continue to further grow. He said this period would always be remembered as a golden era of their relations.
Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Secretary
Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also present.
The President termed Pakistan, China as iron brothers
and said they would always stand by each other. He said the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was initiated during the tenure of Ambassador Sun Weidong and added development work was carried out on fast track.
The President said Ambassador Sun Weidong served as a
true friend of Pakistan who along-with his wife rendered
invaluable services to bring the people of two countries
closer.
Ambassador Sun Weidong described Hilal-i-Pakistan as a
great honor for him.
He expressed satisfaction that the CPEC project was
transformed into a reality during his tenure. He said in
Pakistan he felt as if he was in his own country and said
these pleasant memories would always be with him.
He was also appreciative of the contributions of the
Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the fast development of CPEC.
President awards Hilal-i-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese ambassador
ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain