President awards Hilal-i-Pakistan on outgoing Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Thursday conferred award of Hilal-i-Pakistan on the outgoing

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong here at a special investiture

ceremony in recognition of his “meritorious services” to

further strengthen Pakistan-China ties.

The President was talking to outgoing Ambassador of

China Sun Weidong and his wife Madame Bao Jiqing who called on

him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said Ambassador Sun Weidong worked

tirelessly to further enhance Pakistan-China relations and

said his services will always be remembered.

He said Pakistan and China have witnessed historic

expansion and depth in their bilateral relations, specially

over the past four years, and hoped this warmth would continue

to further grow. He said this period would always be

remembered as a golden era of their relations.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Secretary

Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also present.

The President termed Pakistan, China as iron brothers

and said they would always stand by each other. He said the

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was initiated during

the tenure of Ambassador Sun Weidong and added development

work was carried out on fast track.

The President said Ambassador Sun Weidong served as a

true friend of Pakistan who along-with his wife rendered

invaluable services to bring the people of two countries

closer.

Ambassador Sun Weidong described Hilal-i-Pakistan as a

great honor for him.

He expressed satisfaction that the CPEC project was

transformed into a reality during his tenure. He said in

Pakistan he felt as if he was in his own country and said

these pleasant memories would always be with him.

He was also appreciative of the contributions of the

Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the fast development of CPEC.