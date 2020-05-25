President attends funeral prayers of Karachi plane crash passengers

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of two deceased passengers of Karachi plane crash at the Army graveyard Rawalpindi.

After the funeral, he prayed for the high ranks of the deceased and grant of courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, a press release said.

Raja Asif Fayyaz, a police personnel and Syed Danish Shah, a businessman, were among the unfortunate passengers of PIA plane which crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Their bodies were shifted to Islamabad airport on Monday noon.