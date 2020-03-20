President asks youth groups to get ready as volunteers against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday asked youth organizations to prepare themselves as volunteers to fight the challenges lurking in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

In a video message shared by President Office’s Media Wing, he said youth groups of both political and religious parties could act effectively in providing assistance to the people in isolation and quarantine.

However, he emphasized that volunteers must protect them first before helping out others.

He mentioned that China’s youth volunteers had set an example during the lockdown amid COVID-19 epidemic.

The president thanked the social welfare organizations in the country for already gearing up for food distribution as the government advised public to ensure social distancing. He called upon the nation to start giving away Zakat and alms to the needy.

“I have full confidence in my nation that it will emerge as a strength after challenging situation,” he said.

Dr Alvi said everyone had to fight Coronavirus right from his home by avoiding social contact.

He said doctors were the frontline defence in this war against Coronavirus, saying “he wanted to encourage them for their important role in present and coming times”.

The president, also a medical doctor, shared the correct use of a folded handkerchief by using its inside layer when wiping off the face to ensure hygiene and control spread of germs.