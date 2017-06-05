President asks world community to take notice of HR violations in IOK; calls upon India for dialogue

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Monday urged the international community to take notice of
gross human rights’ violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and
called upon India to resolve all outstanding issues including
Kashmir through dialogue.
Addressing an Iftar dinner he hosted in honor of
Islamabad-based diplomatic corps at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the
president said that the world was faced with an extraordinary
situation owing to wars, religious, racial and linguistic
prejudices as well as a sense of superiority.
The Iftar reception was also attended by Chairman Senate
Raza Rabbani, Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq,
federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Professor Ahsan Iqbal,
Sardar Yousuf, Khurram Dastgir, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sartaj
Aziz, Anusha Rehman and Pir Amin-ul-Hasnaat.
Earlier, accompanied by Chairman Senate, the president
received the guests at the Aiwan-e-Sadr before Iftar.
He viewed that the complex problems in the world had
further widened the divide between different societies and
nations.
He stated that different regions in the world were
confronted by terrorism posing a threat to the endeavors of
the moderate forces for world peace.
President Mamnoon emphasized that the intricate issues
of modern society could be resolved through exploiting the
commonalities of human values and universal teachings of
religion and the spiritual power of fasting.
He said that terrorism had inflicted huge losses to the
world and during anti-terror war, thousands of Pakistan’s
civilians and soldiers had sacrificed their lives and
properties.
However, the president was proud to note that like any
other country, Pakistan bravely fought this war and took
difficult decisions despite limited resources.
He said that consequent to all these efforts, the
terrorists were now on retreat with improving law and order
and Pakistan’s economic getting stable.
He said the secret to this success was the political
resolve of the nation, unity and courageous decision to
undertake military action, what the president believed was an
example for the world.
President Mamnoon Hussain said in this modern era, it
was impossible for some societies to reap the benefits of
development and prosperity at a time when their neighbors were
confronted by terrorism.
Therefore, he said it was necessary to work for the
betterment and welfare of the humanity by joining hands for a
greater goal of peace, security and development of the
neighboring countries. The cooperation among the international
community was a must to achieve these objectives, he remarked.
President Mamnoon told the diplomatic community that
being a pluralistic society, Pakistan was home to the people
of different ethnicities, cultures, faiths and religions with
all of them enjoying equal rights under the constitution as
had been guaranteed by Founder of the Nation, Quaid e Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He underlined that fasting was a universal concept and
a religious obligation which brought the people of different
religions together based on commonalities.
He believed that fasting created feelings of discipline,
courage to face hardships, self-sacrifice, fortitude, patience
and humility. He said that fasting was an act of worship
wherein people stand equal without any discrimination and
these feelings bring the mankind to one platform for noble
cause of serving humanity.
He also prayed that by the blessings of the holy month
of Ramazan, the world becomes a cradle of peace and security.