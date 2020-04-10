President asks NDMA to equip hospitals for better treatment of COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday asked Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. General Muhammad Afzal, to ensure the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other necessary medical equipment to hospitals so as to provide better treatment to Coronavirus infected patients.

The President stated this during a briefing, given to him by Chairman NDMA here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The Chairman highlighted the measures taken by NDMA to support the health sector and medical community by providing them PPEs and medical equipment. He informed that sufficient PPEs had been sent to hospitals to cater to the needs of doctors and nurses.

He mentioned that NDMA had established a database of doctors and nurses and medical equipment for the first time, which would be very helpful for coordination purposes in future.

Lt. General Muhammad Afzal further informed that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was establishing a 282 bed hospital in Islamabad for Corona patients.

The President appreciated the arrangements made by NDMA to cope with the current Coronavirus crisis.