President asks envoy to work for stronger Pakistan-South Africa ties

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday asked the High Commissioner-designate to South Africa Dr Sohail Khan to protect Pakistan’s national interests and promote bilateral political, economic and trade relations besides projecting country’s soft image.

During a meeting with the high commissioner-designate at the

Aiwan-e-Sadr, he congratulated him on his new responsibility and wished him success in discharge of his new responsibilities.

He said it was an important assignment as both the countries had enjoyed warm and cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1994.

He emphasized that the high commissioner should focus on enhancing bilateral trade with South Africa to exploit the true potential of the two countries.

The president stressed the need to find ways to benefit from South Africa’s strong manufacturing and technological base and its expertise in high-end industrial production.

He also called for expanding Pakistan’s economic relations with other concurrently accredited countries.

He hoped that the recent signing of MoU on Defence and Defence Industrial Cooperation was a great step forward which would provide an institutional mechanism for enhancing defence collaboration with South Africa.

He urged the high commissioner-designate to South Africa to ensure South Africa’s regular participation in IDEAS.

President Mamnoon also asked the high commissioner to make all possible efforts to enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

He called for looking after the interests of Pakistani diaspora in South Africa and other concurrently accredited countries.