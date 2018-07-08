President arrives Turkey to attend Erdogan’s oath taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday arrived Ankara on a three-day official visit where he will attend the oath taking ceremony of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the President was warmly received by the Governor and Mayor of Ankara, a press release said.

Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Mamnoon Hussain and the first lady.