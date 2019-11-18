President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visit

QUETTA, Nov 18 (APP):President Arif Alvi arrived here Monday on his two-day visit and would inaugurate Livestock Expo as chief guest at Balochistan University.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan and provincial minister for Communication Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mubeen Khan Khilji and other senior officials received President at Quetta Airport and accorded him a warm welcome.

The President is scheduled to meet Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan and members of the provincial cabinet.