President approves Rs 8.3 m assistance for deserving artists

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday approved financial assistance of Rs 8.3 million for 40 deserving artists saying that it was the society’s responsibility to fulfill the needs of the deserving artists for being the national asset.

The President approved the financial assistance while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He said the artists, poets and writers were the cultural ambassadors and played a significant role in promoting social and cultural norms of a country.

It was social and moral responsibility to assist the needy people in society, he added.

During the meeting, renowned industrialist Arif Habib also gave a donation of Rs 5 million for the Artists Welfare Fund.

Besides the members of Steering Committee Artists Welfare Fund including Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, Mustafa Qureshi, Muhammad Qawi Khan, Shahid Shafiq, Salman Alvi, Zeba Muhammad Ali, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Akram Dost, Arif Habib and Najeeb Ullah Anjum, senior government officials also attended the meeting.