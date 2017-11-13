President approves grant of financial aid to deserving artists

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday accorded his approval for grant of financial support to the deserving artists from across the country out of the Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund.

He also directed for making special arrangements for the treatment of the ailing artists under the Prime Minister’s health programme. The ministry of health was directed to take immediate steps after ascertaining the situation.

The president was chairing a meeting of the steering committee of the Federal Government Artists Welfare Fund at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and representatives of the ministries of finance, cabinet division, information and health and members of the steering committee of the Fund.

The meeting considered the applications for extending financial aid and granted its approval. The president also directed the committee not to give its approval for screening of any foreign propaganda movie against Pakistan.

The members of the steering committee of the Fund who attended the meeting included Attaul Haq Qasmi, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Arif Habib, Mustafa Qureshi, Najeebullah Anjum, Shahid Shafiq, Qavi Khan, Salman Alvi, Zaiba Muhammad Ali and other high official.