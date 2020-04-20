President appreciates people owning State guidance on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday lauded the people for taking ownership in implementing the Standard Operating Procedures as set by the State on congregational prayers during lockdown.

“What a good model where the State provides guidance and the people implement themselves,” the President wrote in a tweet in reference to the 20-point strategy agreed upon the government and the Ulema.

The President expressed satisfaction over the people taking ownership of the matter.

“As the SOPs of the ‘Ijma’ (consensus) between Ulema and government becomes well known and widespread, it is generally the masajid and the people who are taking ownership,” he said.

President Alvi also shared a video clip of a mosque in Lahore and termed the idea “innovative” where the organizers put in place thick plastic sheets to define rows of worshipers to maintain physical distancing.