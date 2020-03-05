President appreciates Khamenei’s reaction on New Delhi riots

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday appreciated the reaction by Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei asking the Indian government to confront extremist Hindus and stop the massacre of Muslims to prevent its isolation from Muslim world.

“Pakistan appreciates the reaction by Imam Khamenei and we agree that a unified stance is a must on this dangerous issue,” the president tweeted.

He said looking at the Nazis extremism and that of Myanmar, it could be said that India was heading towards the genocide of Muslims. “Let the world not ignore obvious similarities,” he added.