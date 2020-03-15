President Alvi to leave for two-day visit of China Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi is scheduled to pay a two-day (March 16-17, 2020) visit to China starting on Monday, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials will accompany the president who would meet with his Chinese counterpart and other Chinese leaders.

During the visit, a number of MoUs are expected to be signed to enhance the bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

This will be the president’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.”

This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.