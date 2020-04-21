President Alvi praises AJK government’s efforts for containing COVID- 19.

MUZAFFARABAD, Apr 21 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi while praising Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government’s measures to contain COVID- 19 spread in the region said the nation united would combat the challenge of pandemic by coordinated efforts.

The President was speaking at a briefing at Prime Minister House here Tuesday soon after his arrival on a brief visit. The President handed over a consignment of medical equipment and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for medics to AJK government.

The President was briefed at Prime Minister House about COVID – 19 situations in the region and measures of the government to contain the spread of pandemic.

Later, Dr. Arif Alvi participated in a meeting at AJK President’s office along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Left. General Muhammad Afzal and Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

The President on the occasion said he had visited the territory to know about COVID – 19 situations in AJK and the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir as well where India was hiding the atrocities against innocent people under the curtain of COVID -19.

“I condemned all that India is committing in Kashmir suppressing the people demanding just right to self determination and we will continue our support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination,” Alvi reiterated the Pakistan’s commitment.

He said he was happy to know about the calculated measures of AJK government to contain COVID – 19 spread in the area and positive effects of these measures that there are very limited numbers of COVID 19 patients and no death occurred.

“I hope the people will continue observing preventive measures as per advice of the government till the elimination of pandemic and assure all sort of support with the government of AJK to combat the situation,” the President added.