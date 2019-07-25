President Alvi lauds Iraq’s stance of supporting rights of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday lauded the Government of Iraq’s stance for its staunch support for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to Head of the Political Party, Islamic Supreme Council in Iraq, Shaikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) emanated from Indian denial of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and fair plebiscite, as per UNSC resolutions.