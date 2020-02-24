President Alvi, First Lady visit National History Museum

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi on Monday visited the National History Museum at Greater Iqbal Park here.

Museum Director Hiba Ali,Manager Awais Malik, and Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) Board Member Ahsan Najmi gave detailed briefing about various sections of the Museum. Provincial Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion.

Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi visited different sections of the Museum such as Citizens Archive of Pakistan (Preserving history), Pakistan timeline from 1940 to 1960, 1947 ‘Fasadaat’, virtual reality track, heroes gallery, Gandhi- Jinnah Talks/Letters, Lahore Resolution, popular film producers, Quaid’s Hologram, where a short speech of Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was being played, sports, presidential awards and Armed forces section etc.

On the occasion President Dr Arif Alvi observed that there should be a calendar of Lahore events to inform people about various socio-cultural events to be held in a year in their city. While visiting section titled ‘Camera from Past’ a photograph of President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi was clicked to document their visit.

President noted with satisfaction that tourism was increasing substantially, even beyond the expectations.

President Alvi recorded his impression in the visitors’ book and later he planted a sapling at the premises of the Greater Iqbal Park.

Punjab Tourism Minister Rai Taimoor apprised the President and his wife that ‘Punjab Tourism Application’ would be launched soon, adding that the app would work as a navigator and facilitate tourists.