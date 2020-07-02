President advises public to opt ‘collective sacrifice’ on Eid ul Azha amid COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday advised the general public to perform collective sacrifice of animals on the upcoming eve of Eid ul Azha to help contain spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting on protective measures in relation with Eid ul Azha falling by end of this month, the president stressed taking on board all stakeholders including Ulema (religious figures) and provincial governments to encourage people to opt for collective sacrifice.

President Alvi said observing social distancing and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) could prove helpful in overcoming the challenge of coronavirus.

He said media had an important role in raising awareness among people about adopting precautionary measures while visiting markets of sacrificial animals amid the COVID-19 situation.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz attended the meeting.