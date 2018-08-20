President administers oath to new 16 member Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday administered oath of office to a 16-member Federal Cabinet, including three women here at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The event that began with the playing of the national anthem was followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governors Designate of Sindh and Punjab, leadership of PTI and senior government officials attended the event.
The Prime Minister soon after taking oath of his office had approved the new cabinet and allocated portfolios.
The Ministers and their portfolios are:
Pervez Khattak Defence
Ms. Zubaida Jalal Defence Production
Shafqat Mahmood i. Federal Education and Professional Training
ii. National History & Literary Heritage Division
Asad Umer Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs
Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Foreign Affairs
Dr. Shireen M. Mazari Human Rights
Fawad Ahmed Information and Broadcasting Division
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Information Technology and Telecommunication
Dr. Fehmida Mirza Inter-Provincial Coordination
Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Law and Justice
Aamir Mehmood Kiyani National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
Ghulam Sarwar Khan Petroleum Division
Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar Planning, Development and Reform
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Railways
Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony
Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema States and Frontier Regions
The Advisors include:
Abdul Razak Dawood Adviser on Commerce. Textile, Industry & Production and Investment with the status of Federal Minister
Amin Aslam Adviser on Climate Change, with the status of Federal Minister
Dr. lshrat Hussain Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity with the status of Federal Minister
Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Adviser on Establishment with the status of Federal Minister.
Zaheer-ud-din Babar Adviser on Parliamentary
According to a notification by the Cabinet Division Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, with the status of Minister of State.
Keeping in view the directions of the new Prime Minister the guests were served with tea, biscuits and plain water at the reception.