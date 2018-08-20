President administers oath to new 16 member Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday administered oath of office to a 16-member Federal Cabinet, including three women here at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The event that began with the playing of the national anthem was followed by recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governors Designate of Sindh and Punjab, leadership of PTI and senior government officials attended the event.

The Prime Minister soon after taking oath of his office had approved the new cabinet and allocated portfolios.

The Ministers and their portfolios are:

Pervez Khattak Defence

Ms. Zubaida Jalal Defence Production

Shafqat Mahmood i. Federal Education and Professional Training

ii. National History & Literary Heritage Division

Asad Umer Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Foreign Affairs

Dr. Shireen M. Mazari Human Rights

Fawad Ahmed Information and Broadcasting Division

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Information Technology and Telecommunication

Dr. Fehmida Mirza Inter-Provincial Coordination

Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem Law and Justice

Aamir Mehmood Kiyani National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

Ghulam Sarwar Khan Petroleum Division

Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar Planning, Development and Reform

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Railways

Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema States and Frontier Regions

The Advisors include:

Abdul Razak Dawood Adviser on Commerce. Textile, Industry & Production and Investment with the status of Federal Minister

Amin Aslam Adviser on Climate Change, with the status of Federal Minister

Dr. lshrat Hussain Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity with the status of Federal Minister

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Adviser on Establishment with the status of Federal Minister.

Zaheer-ud-din Babar Adviser on Parliamentary

According to a notification by the Cabinet Division Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, with the status of Minister of State.

Keeping in view the directions of the new Prime Minister the guests were served with tea, biscuits and plain water at the reception.