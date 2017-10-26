Present day Pakistan is peaceful and stable: President Mamnoon Hussain

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain here Thursday said peace and stability has been largely restored across the country paving way for fresh economic activities.

Talking to the people, following the formal inauguration of the International Trade Fair, organized by FPCCI, the President said present day Pakistan is much more stable as compared to few years ago.

“Representation from more than 20 countries in today’s event reflects growing confidence of local as well as that of foreign traders and investors,” he remarked. Emphasizing that Pakistan offered best investment opportunities, he urged locals to benefit from the same.

President Mamnoon Hussain appreciated business community of the country for being steadfast in times of difficulties. “You are being provided with series of

opportunities through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the president said and mentioned it had opened a vista of prosperity for the entire

region.

He also advised the local traders to follow the international rules of business so as to boldly face the fast emerging global

challenges.

Felicitating the organizers of the international trade fair, he hoped the event would contribute in further strengthening of the

national economy.

President Mamnoon accompanied by Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, TDAP Chairman, S.M.Munir, FPCCI President, Tufail Zubair and

Convener of the International Trade Fair, Muhammad Hanif Gohar took round of the stalls.

Members of diplomatic corps and representatives of different business organizations were also present on the occasion.