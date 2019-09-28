Presence of President Alvi at Children Festival Turns Kids Excited

KARACHI, Sep 28 (APP):Students from different schools along with their counterparts from different orphanages in the city were stunned to find President Arif Alvi amongst them duringa festival opened on the premises of Sindh Governor House here Saturday.

The event meant for children, aged between 5-15 years, only has been organized by a group of local artists, designers, architects, educationists, writers and dramatists through the platform of “Pursukoon Karachi.”

President Alvi, accompanied by Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, had arrived at the venue without any formal announcement or invitation, expressed his pleasure to see that Spirit of Karachi was being fast revived.

The festivity that was felt thick in the air and the excitement of children attending the two day program with the title “Sheher-e-Funn” made President Alvi all the more confident about the future of the country.