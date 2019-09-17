PRES2019 to explore untapped renewable energy potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) Pakistan in the wake of country’s emerging renewable energy market is going to organize a two-day Pakistan Renewable Energy Summit 2019 (PRES2019) to bring global companies, senior government officials, experts and academia at one platform to explore the country’s untapped energy potential.

The WWEA with the help of its supporting partners was organizing the PRES2019 on September 26 to 27 under the theme “Achieving 30 percent Renewable Energy by 2030”, said a press release issued by the association.

“Pakistan is an emerging renewable energy market with an immense growth potential in the coming years. The country is gradually moving towards harnessing colossal renewable energy potential to meet increasing share of renewable energy in the power mix to at least 30 percent of the installed capacity by 2030,” it added.