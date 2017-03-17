Preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day in full swing

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): With the 70th Pakistan Day just a few

days away, elaborate arrangements are underway to celebrate it with

great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history

of Pakistan and to mark it in a befitting manner Armed Forces are

busy in rehearsals and drills to celebrate it in a spectacular way.

Preparations for 23rd March Parade are in full swing at

Shakarparian parade ground.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, special feature

of the parade this year will be participation of Peoples Liberation

Army (PLA) China’s Tri Services and Saudi Special Force’s

contingents and Turkish Jannisary Military band (Mehteran).

Amongst other dignitaries, Chief of South African National

Defence Force, General Solly Zacharia SHOKE will also witness the

parade.

It will be a closed holiday and the day will dawn with 31 gun

salute in the Federal Capital, while 21 gun salute in the provincial

capitals.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the Mosques

after Fajar prayers, seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of

the country.

Armed forces troops and other departments can be seen busy in

rehearsals and making other administrative arrangements for the day,

to be held in dignified and respectful manner.

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are

also taking keen interest in the rehearsal and visiting nearby areas

such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics

maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army,

Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid

Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services

Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special

Service Group from three Services, mechanized columns of Armored

Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army

Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and Presidents Body Guard.

Chinese Army troops and Turkish Military Band will also be

participating in the parade.

Mechanized columns of various prestigious services of the

country would also be part of the day parade.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been releasing

special promos on daily basis for the celebrations of the Day in

befitting manner. “No force on earth can undo Pakistan” is the main

theme of the promo with core slogan “Pakistan Zindabad.”

The print and electronic mediums would respectively carry out

special supplements and programmes, highlighting the sacrifices of

the martyrs, who laid their precious lives in defence of the

motherland.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has

chalked out special security plans to ensure holding such a maga

even in a magnificent manner.

The Traffic police has also devised traffic plan for keeping the smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Certain routes would remain closed for the public transport

which would be offered alternative routes, keeping in view the

convenience of the genal public.