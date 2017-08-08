Preparations reviewed for Int’l calligraphy exhibition, seminar, artworkshop

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): National History and Literary
Heritage Division has finalized preparations for holding a
three-day international calligraphy exhibition, seminar and
art workshop from August 25.
Renowned International calligraphist from ten Muslim
countries including Pakistan will take part in the
exhibition.
The exhibition would start on August 25 and would
continue till August 28.
In this regard, a high level meeting was held here
at NH&LH Division, presided by Secretary National History
and Literary Heritage Division Engineer Aamir Hasan.
Secretary Climate Change Abo Akif attended the
meeting on special invitation.
The meeting reviewed the preparations in meeting
regarding international calligraphy exhibition.
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Research
Center For Islamic History, Art and Culture in collaboration
with National History and Literary Heritage is organizing the
event with support of National Book Foundation, Pakistan Academy
of Letters, Allama Iqbal Open University and Higher Education
Commission of Pakistan.
The Secretary National History and Literary Heritage
Division said that International Calligraphy exhibition,
seminar and artworkshop would promote Islamic history, art
and culture, adding that international and local experts
would learn from each other in these events.
The meeting was also attended by Managing Director
NBF Dr.Inamul Haq Javed, Director General PAL Dr. Ashrad
Hameed and other senior officials of the division.
