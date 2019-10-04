Preparations for Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):A grand opening ceremony of two-week long Islamabad Art Festival-2019 (IAF-19) would be held on November 18, featuring performances, installations, videos, exhibitions, screenings, workshops and seminars at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Chief organizer of IAF-19 Jamal Shah told APP that preparation was in full swing for the mega two-week long cultural event in the capital city. He said that a series of workshops, talks and seminars as integral part of IAF-19 to document, preserve and promote a cross cultural and artistic dialogue.

He said that a series of cultural shows, musical concerts and dance recitals would be organized in honour of participating artists and delegates.