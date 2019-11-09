Preparations for 44th International Rehmat-ul- Lil-Aalamin (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Arrangements have been finalized for holding 44th International Rehmat-ul- Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference being organized in the federal capital on Sunday by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner.



The conference titled ‘ Risat-e-Madina and Concept of Modern Welfare State in Light of the Teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was being organized regularly every year by the ministry, since 1976 to commemorate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.



The ministry holds Seerat Books competition among the authors of National, Regional and Foreign languages, Na’at , Islamic books written by female scholars, Maqalat-e-Seerat and Journals/Magazines issuing special Seerat numbers.

A total of 70 books and research papers on Seerah of the holy prophet (PBUH) and Na’at-e-Rasool (PBUH) have already been selected for giving prizes.

The main aim of organizing the conference was to highlight the soft image of Islam, the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and also give awards to the authors of the selected books and research papers written on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).



Delegations from various countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Egypt, Oman, Iraq and Tunisia would attend the conference. Grand Mufti of Oman, Vice Chansellor, Al Azhar university and professors of Madina Munawwara University, Imam of Masjid e Aqsa would also attend the conference.

A special documentary has also been prepared to air on the occasion. The people from all walks of life, including parliamentarians, ambassadors, ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry will attend the moot.



The inaugural session will be presided over by the prime minister, while President Dr Arif Alvi would chair the concluding session. Prizes would be awarded to authors for writing books on Seerat and Na’at and to scholars for writing research papers on Seerat.

Such conferences have also been arranged at provincial/divisional and district headquarters, to be inaugurated by governors, ministers or eminent ulema and mashaikh respectively.