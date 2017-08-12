Preparations completed to welcome Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Preparations have been

completed to accord a warm welcome to former Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on his arrival

in Lahore.

A large number of banners to show solidarity with

Nawaz Sharif have been displayed across the city ahead of

his arrival.

Welcome camps have been set up from Shahdara to

Data Darbar, while emotionally charged PML-N workers and

supporters will welcome their leader at Shahdara and take him to Darbar Data Ganj Bukhsh in the shape of a procession, where he will address a rally in front of the shrine.

The police have beefed up security to protect the

participants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s rally

in the provincial capital.

According to police, proper security measures have

been taken to ensure law and order. The personnel of

Elite Force have been deployed for protection of the

rally. Special contingents of commandos and police officials

have also been deployed at sensitive points.

City Traffic police have also prepared a comprehensive

traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. As per

the plan, four SPs, 20 DSPs, 70 inspectors and over 2,000

wardens will perform duty.