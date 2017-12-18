Preparations at peak for Quaid Games, Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):The preparations of Punjab contingent are at peak and we are quite upbeat to top the medals table in the upcoming

Quaid-i-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said this while talking to media on

Monday during his visit to Punjab women hockey training camp at National Hockey Stadium.

Aamir Jan said the training camps of Punjab contingent are under progress at several venues of the city with full passion.

“Our coaches are working hard in the camps and their efforts will definitely bear fruits in the mega event”, he added.

Answering a question about the facilities at the camps, he said: “The athletes from across the province are being provided

with best facilities. Our management is providing quality food and other amenities to male and female athletes at camps”.

Appreciating the women hockey probables, Secretary Sports Punjab said Punjab is blessed with great hockey talent. “The

way our women hockey players are doing hectic efforts in camp, it looks quite obvious that they will outplay their opponents

comfortably in the Quaid-i-Azam Inter-Provincial Games being staged at Islamabad from December 25-29, 2017”, he maintained.

Replying a query, he said that football camp was under way at Punjab Stadium, wrestlers were being trained at National

Coaching Centre while Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall is hosting the training camps of table tennis and karate

teams.