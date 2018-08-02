Preparation underway to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Preparations across the country are underway to celebrate the 71st Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The stalls selling the badges, national flags and other products related to the Independence have been set up across the country.

Streets, roads and houses are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights.

The renovation work at Mazar-e-Quaid has also been started, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, to mark the day, educational, social, government and non-government institutions have started the preparation

of programs that would highlight the importance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders and martyrs of Pakistan Movement whose leadership and sacrifices led the way to acquiring a separate homeland for the Muslims and Sub-Continent.