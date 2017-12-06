Preparation for national hockey championship starts

KARACHI, Dec 06 (APP):The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has started

the preparation for the 64th National Championship scheduled to be held in here from December 15-30, said a release here on Tuesday.

According to PHF’s Director Development and domestic Olympian Naveed

Alam, the national selection committee has been directed to pick the provincial teams to participate in the championship.

In this regard, a selection committee headed by Hasan Sardar had been

directed to choose the provincial teams in order to maintain high standard of hockey.

He said organizing the national championship in Sukkur meant that the

national game was not restricted to big cities. The Sindh government is also playing a major role in organizing the national championship in Sukkur and will provide all possible facilities.

The committee would consult the provincial associations while selecting

squads adding that one team each from all four provinces would participate in the championship.

He said a combined team would also be selected to represent Azad Jammu

and Kashmir (AJK), FATA, and Islamabad.

He said 20 to 22 teams were expected to participate in the championship,

including new entrants Fauji Foundation, SSGC and ZTBL.

He said that it was the first time that the national championship was

being organised in Sukkur. He said all modern-day facilities were available there, including a new turf, and floodlights.